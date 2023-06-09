Red Sox Weekend Warmup: Can Adam Duvall’s Return Spark Boston In Bronx?

The Boston Red Sox descend upon the Bronx for the first time this season Friday night, kicking off a three-game series against the New York Yankees after dropping two of three to the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

The series comes at a difficult time for the Red Sox, who’ve gone 5-12 since May 21, but perhaps it’s exactly what Boston needs to harden itself for the long haul. The Red Sox, at 31-32, now sit below .500 for the first time since falling to 13-14 on April 28. They’re 14 games behind the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays and five games back of the AL’s third wild-card spot.

And the Red Sox aren’t just losing, either. It’s been a rather ugly stretch for Alex Cora’s club, with inconsistent offense and poor defense among the many issues plaguing Boston as it stumbles through a tough point in the schedule. The Red Sox lost three of four to the Rays before this week’s hiccups in Cleveland, which culminated with a 10-3 loss Thursday night as José Ramírez and the Guardians pummeled Corey Kluber.

Good news for the Red Sox: They’re expected to have Adam Duvall back this weekend. He hasn’t played since fracturing his wrist in Detroit on April 9 but was excellent before landing on the injured list. So, perhaps he’ll provide a much-needed boost as Boston looks to right the ship.

It won’t be easy, as the Yankees enter the weekend 10 games above .500 at 37-27. And although New York won’t have Aaron Judge, who’s on the IL with a toe injury, Boston will need to deal with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in Friday night’s series opener.

Red Sox odds (June 9)*

To win World Series: +8000

To win American League: +5500

To win AL East: +10000

Oddsmakers are really souring on these Red Sox. Boston’s odds to win the World Series, at FanDuel Sportsbook, sat at +5000 just two weeks ago. They were +6500 last week.