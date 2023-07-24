Patriots training camp finally has arrived, which means it’s time to talk position battles.

Everyone wants to focus on Mac Jones vs. Baily Zappe, and understandably so. Rookie Christian Gonzalez’s quest to lock down the top cornerback spot also will be a big storyline, as will the hopeful emergence of a capable Rhamondre Stevenson backup.

But training camp also is about getting in the weeds and over-analyzing battles for overlooked positions and final roster spots. That’s especially true in New England, where anyone can earn a real opportunity

With that in mind, here are five sneaky-interesting position battles to monitor as Patriots training camp gets underway:

Story continues below advertisement

Fifth receiver

With the DeAndre Hopkins saga now behind us, the attention finally can shift toward the receivers who actually will participate in camp. And, barring an unforeseen move, we feel confident in saying that DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster all will make the initial 53-man roster. But the Patriots typically reserve five spots on the receiver depth chart, leaving one up for grabs.

Who will claim it? Third-year pro Tre Nixon will get a real shot, as will late-round rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. Undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham, a converted quarterback, is a roster longshot despite his incredible athleticism. And then there’s Rhode Island product Ed Lee, who joined the Patriots late in the spring and saw immediate work.

Boutte endured a forgettable minicamp, but the other four candidates enjoyed some impressive moments. This really is anyone’s game, although Douglas feels like the early favorite.

Rookie specialists

In a perfect world, New England would begin the season with fourth-round rookie Chad Ryland as its field goal kicker and sixth-rounder Bryce Baringer as its punter. The Patriots drafted both players with the intention of developing them into immediate starters.

Story continues below advertisement

But following last season’s failures on special teams, Bill Belichick likely won’t tolerate any shortcomings in the kicking game. He invested free agency money in special teams and once again has Joe Judge overseeing the operation. Belichick wants to set it and forget, something he wasn’t able to do last season.

So, Ryland will need to earn his spot over Nick Folk (a Belichick favorite) and Baringer will need to outperform Corliss Waitman. Belichick won’t hesitate to cut a drafted kicker, as he proved in 2020 with fifth-rounder Justin Rohrwasser — whose off-field controversies also might’ve played a role.

Backup guard(s)

There are a ton of variables on the Patriots offensive line, and how Belichick and new O-line coach Adrian Klemm construct the group remains to be seen. Last season, New England broke camp with eight linemen on its 53-man roster, but the number effectively was nine if you include James Ferentz, who was added ahead of Week 1. The unit included four tackles (Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron), two starting guards (Cole Strange, Mike Onwenu), a starting center (David Andrews), a rookie backup guard (Chasen Hines) and a backup center who also could play guard (Ferentz).

If the Patriots want to enact a similar plan, they’ll have some difficult decisions to make with veterans and rookies — especially at guard.

Story continues below advertisement

New England used three mid-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on interior linemen: guard/center Jake Andrews, guard/tackle Sidy Sow and guard Atonio Mafi. They’ll compete with Ferentz, Hines, converted D-tackle Bill Murray (another Belichick favorite) and second-year undrafted product Kody Russey.

Now, things could change in a hurry. Maybe Onwenu finally moves back to right tackle. Maybe Sow establishes himself as a legitimate swing tackle. Maybe we learn why some around the NFL reportedly wonder about David Andrews’ future. Maybe a key player suffers an injury.

But, for now, the Patriots appear to have a real logjam on their hands. And with all three rookies being selected in the fifth round or earlier, it’s hard to imagine any of them getting cut. We wouldn’t blame you for thinking the Patriots could’ve sacrificed guard depth for, say, more options at receiver or tight end.

Final safety spot

Last season, the Patriots rostered five safeties: Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Dugger and Joshuah Bledsoe. This time around, McCourty is gone, but the rest remain — along with tantalizing rookie Marte Mapu, who also might be a linebacker.

Story continues below advertisement

If that were it, there wouldn’t be much to talk about. However, Jalen Mills primarily played safety during the minicamp, and Myles Bryant saw time at both safety and slot corner. So, there aren’t enough spots for everyone.

The situation could resolve itself if the Patriots suspend sophomore Jack Jones, who was arrested on gun charges during the spring. New England could move Mills back to cornerback, keep Bryant for depth at both spots and put Mapu in his own positionless box.

But if you’re looking for a position that could see a surprise trade or cut, keep an eye on safety. After all, Dugger is entering a contract year and Phillips, who regressed last season, could be cut without much financial repercussion.

Depth inside linebackers

Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai aren’t going anywhere. Their spots are safe.

Story continues below advertisement

This really is about two other spots: one kinda/sorta occupied by Mack Wilson, and one vacated by Raekwon McMillan, who’s out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Wilson didn’t play well in 2022 — he was a special teams-only player by the end of the season — and New England could save roughly $400,000 by cutting him. So, there should be an open tryout for a pair of linebacker spots.

The other options might not inspire much confidence. Veteran Chris Board primarily is a special teamer — and an elite one at that. Third-year pros Terez Hall and Olakunle Fatukasi are unproven, and hardly anyone knows anything about undrafted rookie Jourdan Heilig.

Reminder: The Patriots have drafted just one inside linebacker (Cameron McGrone) over the last three years.