FOXBORO, Mass. — Last season, Kendrick Bourne was simmering with frustration over the state of the Patriots offense.

These days, he’s bursting at the seams with optimism.

During spring practices, the energetic receiver made it clear he believes New England’s offense is better off with Bill O’Brien in charge than it was with Matt Patricia. And Bourne made similar comments after Monday’s practice, which saw another encouraging performance from the Patriots offense.

“We’re doing really well,” Bourne said. ” … We’re really poised. Knowing what we’re doing together. Knowing each other. Communicating well. I think our communication is a lot better than it’s been.”

From a variety and complexity standpoint, the difference between O’Brien and Patricia’s offenses is night-and-day. And Bourne believes third-year quarterback Mac Jones is taking advantage of the improved situation.

“I think we’re doing good,” said Bourne, who himself underwent a significant offseason transformation. “Mac is doing a great job of controlling the offense. … Having control, knowing what he’s doing. It feels more complex, but it’s better. Not being so one-dimensional, the defenses have to do more to stop us. So, I feel like we’re more versatile.”

We don’t need to rehash what Jones went through during his sophomore campaign. The 2021 first-round pick certainly bears some responsibility for his struggles, but much of the issues can be attributed to the dysfunction created by Patricia and Joe Judge’s inexperience.

With last season now a fading memory, Bourne believes Jones is putting his best foot forward ahead of a pivotal Year 3.

“He just seems poised, man,” Bourne said of Jones. “Like, he sees what’s going on. I’m proud of that guy and how, with what we went through last year, to bounce back and just be focused and moving forward — it’s awesome to see his mindset.”

Jones, Bourne and the rest of the Patriots offense will look to continue their upward momentum this week in Green Bay, where they’ll meet with the Packers for a pair of joint practices and a preseason matchup. And, yes, star running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to be on the field.