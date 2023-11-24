The Bruins split their dads trip in Florida and head back to TD Garden in a special Black Friday matinee matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.
Boston shared special memories during the Thanksgiving week trip as Jim Montgomery’s side moved to 2-0 this season against the Florida Panthers after his team’s 3-1 win at Amerant Bank Arena.
The Black and Gold are 1-1-0 against the Red Wings this season with each side winning at home in their two matchups heading into Friday. Detroit is coming off a decisive 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.
Detroit goalie Ville Husso had been away from the team since the birth of his child on Nov. 11, but he returned to practice Monday and could start Friday. If he does not, Shayne Gostisbehere would get the nod between the pipes.
Story continues below advertisement
Oskar Steen is expected to return to the fourth line in place of Patrick Brown after he was made a healthy scratch Wednesday. Jeremy Swayman will rotate in at goalie, and it will be his 25th birthday when he takes the ice Friday.
Puck drop for Bruins-Red Wings is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at noon.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.
BOSTON BRUINS (14-1-3)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen — Matthew Poitras — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen
Story continues below advertisement
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
DETROIT RED WINGS (9-6-3)
Joe Veleno — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen
Robby Fabbri — Andrew Copp — David Perron
Christian Fischer — Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman — Mortiz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta — Justin Holl
Story continues below advertisement
Shayne Gostisbehere
Featured image via Kim Klement Neitzel/USA TODAY Sports Images