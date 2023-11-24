The Bruins split their dads trip in Florida and head back to TD Garden in a special Black Friday matinee matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

Boston shared special memories during the Thanksgiving week trip as Jim Montgomery’s side moved to 2-0 this season against the Florida Panthers after his team’s 3-1 win at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Black and Gold are 1-1-0 against the Red Wings this season with each side winning at home in their two matchups heading into Friday. Detroit is coming off a decisive 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Detroit goalie Ville Husso had been away from the team since the birth of his child on Nov. 11, but he returned to practice Monday and could start Friday. If he does not, Shayne Gostisbehere would get the nod between the pipes.

Oskar Steen is expected to return to the fourth line in place of Patrick Brown after he was made a healthy scratch Wednesday. Jeremy Swayman will rotate in at goalie, and it will be his 25th birthday when he takes the ice Friday.

Puck drop for Bruins-Red Wings is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at noon.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (14-1-3)

Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen — Matthew Poitras — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

DETROIT RED WINGS (9-6-3)

Joe Veleno — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen

Robby Fabbri — Andrew Copp — David Perron

Christian Fischer — Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman — Mortiz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta — Justin Holl

Shayne Gostisbehere