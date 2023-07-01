Celtics Trade Rumors: Where Boston Stands On Malcolm Brogdon

NBA free agency kicked off Friday night, and it was a quiet evening for the Celtics.

Boston reportedly agreed to a two-year, minimum-salary contract with former Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, and the C’s reportedly are expected to sign Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year extension.

The Green reportedly is interested in a backup guard, but the focus on the Celtics is on their own players.

Malcolm Brogdon reportedly was nearly traded to the Clippers before Los Angeles backed out of a three-team deal with the Wizards due to concerns over the veteran guard’s health. The Grizzlies entered the trade talks, and Boston acquired Porzingis from Washington and sent Marcus Smart to Memphis.

Story continues below advertisement

Brogdon suffered an arm injury last postseason that reportedly was so bad the Celtics could not trade him. But The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported on June 22 that Brogdon would be good to go for the start of the 2023-24 season if he had surgery this offseason. He added the main concern from the Clippers was not being able to get a physical done in time — Porzingis had until June 21 to opt into his $36 million player option, which would allow him to be traded.

Los Angeles has “re-engaged” with Boston about Brogdon, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer this week. However, the Celtics are not seeking to trade Brogdon, and they are comfortable bringing the reigning Sixth Man of the Year back in that role next season, a league source told Himmelsbach on Friday.

This doesn’t mean if Boston is presented with an enticing offer, it wouldn’t consider trading the 30-year-old. But Smart’s departure means more minutes for Derrick White and Brogdon, so there is no pressure to depart with the latter.