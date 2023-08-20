Dana White Analyzes MMA Landscape After UFC 292 In Boston

BOSTON — Dana White led the UFC back to Boston in a night with new records at TD Garden at UFC 292.

The president of the UFC took time to address the landscape of the company after Saturday night’s card, beginning with the new bantamweight champion in Sean O’Malley’s title bout victory over previously-dominant champion Aljamain Sterling.

“You never know, man. Styles make fights,” White said on O’Malley’s win. “He got caught and he got stopped.”

“This is the biggest bantamweight title on pay-per-view,” White added on O’Malley’s star power. “He’s not gonna be a star. He is a star.”

The co-main event also offered an exciting championship performance in a dominant win for Zhang Weili over Amanda Lemos. Among many strong aspects of the performance, Weili set a record for the largest striking differential in a women’s UFC fight.

“You can’t win more dominantly than that, other than a finish,” White said. “She got out of a scary choke. She looked good. Weili is a beast.”

Ian Garry further cemented his rise in the UFC welterweight division with a decision victory over Neil Magny. The 25-year-old won his sixth straight fight and could see a quick turnaround for his next fight.

White told reporters that Steven Thompson, the veteran fighter who Garry called out after the win, turned down a fight against the young welterweight could return at Madison Square Garden in November.

In the middleweight division, former UFC champion Chris Weidman suffered a loss after a two-year absence with a leg break. White asked what he would ask Weidman to do regarding his future.

“I think he should retire,” White suggested. “I would say, ‘Chris, I love you. Please, please retire.'”

The pair of final bouts for The Ultimate Fighter came to play as well, including the Fight of the Night going to Brad Katona and Cody Gibson. With Season 31 coming to a close, White did not have a solid answer as to when the coaches from the show in Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would schedule their fight. White did mention that while nothing is off the table for December, the bout is “probably” headed for 2024.

With some eyes to the future, White also noted that future cards in Dublin, Ireland and China could be down the road for the UFC.

With three more championship pay-per-views through the end of November, the UFC continues a pivotal stretch for the company.