Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots future is uncertain, but speculation about a move to the Chargers increased Friday.

Los Angeles fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco after an embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.”

NFL fans immediately linked Belichick to the vacant Chargers job amid speculation this season will be the head coach’s last in New England. Belichick reportedly isn’t interested in an “elegant solution” for Robert Kraft, which would seem to leave out an option for a trade or a mutual resignation. The Patriots owner reportedly is reluctant to outright fire Belichick due to the poor reputation that would bring, especially after Tom Brady walked out after the 2019 season. It’s also the reported reason why Kraft didn’t fire Belichick midseason despite a decision on the head coach’s future decided after Week 10, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran.

But the Chargers still are seen as the favorite to be Belichick’s next stop by multiple insiders and analysts. Julian Edelman has been skeptical that his former head coach will leave New England after this season, but he could see the fit with Los Angeles.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think there’s only one defensive guy. I think Bill’s the only one you bring in, to bring to Justin Herbert,” Edelman told Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on Friday. “You look at what Bill did for Tom early in his career. He taught him defense. When you get that cross-pollinating teaching that Bill is notorious, that can help him. I think he needs a leader. I think (Justin Herbert) needs someone to teach him how to win in the National Football League. Someone that has a template. Someone you feel always prepared.”

Edelman also brought out Jim Harbaugh as a possibility and didn’t feel Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would be a good fit since he feels Herbert and the Chargers need a “tough” voice to lead the team, which Johnson doesn’t have a reputation for. He also felt seeking out a young, offensive-minded coach like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan wasn’t the right path because he believed those coaches were “one-of-one.”

Patriots players still believe in Belichick, but Kraft will need to decide on the future of his franchise after they missed the postseason for the third time in the last four seasons.