Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Kiké Hernández, Jarren Duran Return

The Red Sox can win the series and move to a game over .500 with a win over the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Boston’s offense came alive in New York in an outing led by Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida. Tanner Houck’s scary injury was on mind Friday night, but it appears the right-hander escaped a more serious situation with manager Alex Cora telling reporters Houck “got lucky.”

The Red Sox can move on with an easy mind, and Cora will shift things around for the middle matchup of the series. Triston Casas will sit out, which moves Justin Turner to first base and Yoshida as the designated hitter.

Jarren Duran fills in at left field and will bat seventh in the order ahead of a returning Kiké Hernández. The Red Sox planned on shifting Hernández off shortstop on a full-time basis, but he’ll play in that spot Saturday. Reese McGuire will be the backstop for starter Brayan Bello opposite Clarke Schmidt.

Here are the starting lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, which will be broadcasted on FOX.

BOSTON RED SOX (35-35)

Alex Verdugo (L) RF

Justin Turner (R) 1B

Rafael Devers (L) 3B

Adam Duvall (R) CF

Masataka Yoshida (L) DH

Christian Arroyo (R) 2B

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Kiké Hernández, SS

Reese McGuire (L) C

Brayan Bello, RHP (3-4, 3.78 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (39-31)

(Lineup will be filled once team submits)

Clarke Schmidt, RHP (2-6, 4.70 ERA)