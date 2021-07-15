Five Questions Red Sox Face To Begin Second Half Of 2021 MLB Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The overarching debate surrounding the Boston Red Sox before the 2021 season was whether they’d be any better than the club that finished in last place in the American League East in 2020.

They’ve so far answered, rather emphatically, in the affirmative.

The Red Sox finished the first half with a 55-36 record, good for first place in the AL East, 1 1/2 games ahead of the pesky Tampa Bay Rays. Now, it’s reasonable to wonder whether Boston can ride its momentum to a World Series title, a fate that seemed unrealistic just months ago.

There undoubtedly will be ebbs and flows along the way. And you can bank on some heart-pounding drama down the stretch. But the Red Sox suddenly have championship aspirations with Alex Cora back in the manager’s seat, and the second half should be wildly entertaining.

The Red Sox will kick off their second-half schedule with a four-game series against the New York Yankees, beginning Thursday night in the Bronx. Let’s first address several questions facing Boston coming out of the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

1. Is Jarren Duran ready for The Show?

The Red Sox aren’t messing around to begin the second half, as they’re already turning to reinforcements, including Duran, a highly regarded outfield prospect who’s been knocking on the big-league door since spring training. Duran, known for his blazing speed, has done nothing but produce this season at Triple-A Worcester, batting .270 with 15 home runs, 32 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a .926 OPS in 46 games (219 plate appearances) with the WooSox. The hope is he’ll provide an extra boost to Boston’s lineup.

It’ll be interesting to see the trickle-down effect of Duran’s promotion, as it’s hard to imagine the Red Sox calling up the 24-year-old without the intention of giving him everyday at-bats. That means Kiké Hernández could see more playing time at second base, which will impact Christian Arroyo in some way, shape or form. Maybe the Red Sox will experiment with Arroyo at first base? Stay tuned.