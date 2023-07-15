Buccaneers Safety Claims Team Is Trying To Lure Tom Brady Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady is adamant he is retired “for good,” but the NFL world hasn’t seemed to believe the former New England Patriots quarterback.

Brady has embraced retirement since his February announcement. He’s in talks to be a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he’s spending more time with his children and he is preparing for his FOX Sports debut in 2024.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced plans to honor Brady before New England’s Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. So it would appear Brady has no interest in coming out of retirement twice.

But his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Antoine Winfield Jr. didn’t believe Friday his team is ready to close the door.

“I’m sure we’re still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team,” Winfield said on Richard Sherman’s podcast, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “Hey, it could happen. Anything’s possible.”

Perhaps people are tired of seeing Brady’s rumors with Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski and his other personal exploits. The 2023 NFL season will be the first time in two decades Brady doesn’t play a single snap. Fans most certainly would rather see the future Hall of Famer play football, but Brady, who turns 46 on Aug. 3, hasn’t seriously hinted at a comeback in months.

That probably won’t stop people from speculating on a Brady comeback. And it appears feelings won’t officially set in until the 2023 season kicks off.