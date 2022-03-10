Eight Free Agents Red Sox Could Target With MLB Lockout Over

Baseball is back. Time to get weird — for the Boston Red Sox and every other club across MLB.
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday, ending a lockout that lasted 99 days while casting uncertainty over when exactly the 2022 season would begin.
Now, Opening Day is set for April 7, and the upcoming campaign will feature a full 162-game schedule. Players can report to spring training as soon as Friday, with big league camps officially opening Sunday.
Life comes at you fast.
So, too, does free agency, which resumed Thursday night. And more than 200 players remain on the open market, including several stars who could make a huge impact in 2022 and beyond.
That means we’re in for a wild few weeks as teams bolster their rosters. Here are eight notable free agents the Red Sox theoretically could target.
Carlos Correa, SS
The Red Sox already have an All-Star shortstop in Xander Bogaerts, and Correa could command in excess of $300 million, especially with Corey Seager signing a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers before the lockout. But signing Correa — and moving Bogaerts to second base? — would boost Boston’s lineup and significantly improve its infield defense. Plus, it would safeguard against Bogaerts’ potential departure if the Red Sox star opts out of his contract next offseason. Correa is in the thick of his prime at age 27.
Trevor Story, SS
Story is a cheaper alternative to Correa. Which could make for a good buy-low investment given his ceiling. The question is whether the Red Sox are willing to assume the risk attached to the longtime Colorado Rockies shortstop. Story, who’s two years older than Correa, is coming off a down season, raising more questions about whether his usual numbers have been inflated by playing in the Mile High City. And signing him still likely will require a significant financial commitment.
Freddie Freeman, 1B
It’s no longer a foregone conclusion that Freeman re-signs with the Atlanta Braves. In fact, the five-time All-Star could find a robust market post-lockout, ultimately opening the door for his departure. The Red Sox are a decent fit given their inconsistent production at first base in 2021. Although it’s also possible they focus their attention elsewhere with Bobby Dalbec, an intriguing young player, holding down the cold corner as top prospect Triston Casas continues his ascent toward the majors.
Kris Bryant, CI/OF
There hasn’t been much linking Bryant to the Red Sox, but he actually checks a lot of boxes for Boston: He’s right-handed — preferable in wake of the Red Sox trading Hunter Renfroe (a righty) for Jackie Bradley Jr. (a lefty) — and he’s versatile, capable of playing third base, first base and the outfield. He also has experience playing in a big market, in big moments, and the Red Sox wouldn’t need to relinquish draft-pick compensation to sign him since he was traded midseason in 2021.
Seiya Suzuki, OF
A total wild card, as you simply never know how an international free agent will adjust to life in MLB. But what’s not to like about Suzuki’s scouting report? The 27-year-old was one of the best players in Japan the past few years, combining a disciplined offensive approach with Gold Glove defense. He could wind up being a steal in free agency if he matches projections stateside.
Kyle Schwarber, OF/1B
This man needs no introduction to Red Sox fans. Boston acquired Schwarber from the Washington Nationals before the 2021 MLB trade deadline, and he meshed perfectly with his new team, both on and off the field. There’s some redundancy to consider with J.D. Martinez still in the fold, as Schwarber is best suited for a full-time designated-hitter role and might find a strong market post-lockout with MLB adopting the DH in the National League. But the Red Sox made it work before. Why can’t they again?
Carlos Rodón, LHP
It’s nearly impossible to predict Rodón’s next contract. He’s coming off a 2021 in which he finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting, but he clearly wore down as the season progressed and has dealt with various injuries over the years, even undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019. As such, the 29-year-old has a limited track record as a top-flight starter. The talent is undeniable, though. He throws hard and racks up strikeouts, an appealing skill set for a rotation that just lost Eduardo Rodriguez.
Kenley Jansen, RHP
The Red Sox addressed their rotation before the lockout, adding Michael Wacha, Rich Hill and James Paxton (still recovering from Tommy John surgery). Now, they must address their bullpen in some capacity, and Jansen is worth noting as the best closer available in free agency. The 34-year-old still got it done for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.
Others of note: Anthony Rizzo, Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto, Jorge Soler, Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke