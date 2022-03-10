Eight Free Agents Red Sox Could Target With MLB Lockout Over

Trevor Story, SS

Story is a cheaper alternative to Correa. Which could make for a good buy-low investment given his ceiling. The question is whether the Red Sox are willing to assume the risk attached to the longtime Colorado Rockies shortstop. Story, who’s two years older than Correa, is coming off a down season, raising more questions about whether his usual numbers have been inflated by playing in the Mile High City. And signing him still likely will require a significant financial commitment.

Freddie Freeman, 1B

It’s no longer a foregone conclusion that Freeman re-signs with the Atlanta Braves. In fact, the five-time All-Star could find a robust market post-lockout, ultimately opening the door for his departure. The Red Sox are a decent fit given their inconsistent production at first base in 2021. Although it’s also possible they focus their attention elsewhere with Bobby Dalbec, an intriguing young player, holding down the cold corner as top prospect Triston Casas continues his ascent toward the majors.

Kris Bryant, CI/OF

There hasn’t been much linking Bryant to the Red Sox, but he actually checks a lot of boxes for Boston: He’s right-handed — preferable in wake of the Red Sox trading Hunter Renfroe (a righty) for Jackie Bradley Jr. (a lefty) — and he’s versatile, capable of playing third base, first base and the outfield. He also has experience playing in a big market, in big moments, and the Red Sox wouldn’t need to relinquish draft-pick compensation to sign him since he was traded midseason in 2021.

Seiya Suzuki, OF

A total wild card, as you simply never know how an international free agent will adjust to life in MLB. But what’s not to like about Suzuki’s scouting report? The 27-year-old was one of the best players in Japan the past few years, combining a disciplined offensive approach with Gold Glove defense. He could wind up being a steal in free agency if he matches projections stateside.

Kyle Schwarber, OF/1B

This man needs no introduction to Red Sox fans. Boston acquired Schwarber from the Washington Nationals before the 2021 MLB trade deadline, and he meshed perfectly with his new team, both on and off the field. There’s some redundancy to consider with J.D. Martinez still in the fold, as Schwarber is best suited for a full-time designated-hitter role and might find a strong market post-lockout with MLB adopting the DH in the National League. But the Red Sox made it work before. Why can’t they again?

Carlos Rodón, LHP

It’s nearly impossible to predict Rodón’s next contract. He’s coming off a 2021 in which he finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting, but he clearly wore down as the season progressed and has dealt with various injuries over the years, even undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019. As such, the 29-year-old has a limited track record as a top-flight starter. The talent is undeniable, though. He throws hard and racks up strikeouts, an appealing skill set for a rotation that just lost Eduardo Rodriguez.

Kenley Jansen, RHP

The Red Sox addressed their rotation before the lockout, adding Michael Wacha, Rich Hill and James Paxton (still recovering from Tommy John surgery). Now, they must address their bullpen in some capacity, and Jansen is worth noting as the best closer available in free agency. The 34-year-old still got it done for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.

Others of note: Anthony Rizzo, Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto, Jorge Soler, Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke